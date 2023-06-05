SMAR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Smartsheet (SMAR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $214.13 million. Last quarter, Smartsheet beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.07 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock rose by 17.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SMAR stock has risen by 25.06%.

Is Smartsheet Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SMAR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $52.31, implying upside potential of 7.61% from current levels.

SMAR shares have gained about 33.11% in the past six months.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based platform for work management. It offers ways for customers to plan and manage their work using grids, projects, cards, and calendars. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason, and Brent R. Frei in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

