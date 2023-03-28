SMA Solar Technology (0NIF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

SMA Solar Technology (0NIF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SMA Solar Technology to post earnings of EUR1.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR341.91 million. Last quarter, SMA Solar Technology beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.62 on estimates of EUR0.44. The stock fell by -3.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NIF stock has risen by 18.56%.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG produces, develops, and sells photovoltaic (PV) inverters and other technologies. It operates through several businesses that include Residential, Commercial, Utility, Off-Grid and Storage, and Service. The company’s PV inverters convert direct currents from the module into alternating currents. Depending on demand, it is consumed directly into the home, stored, or fed into the utility grid. In SMA’s primary business units it provides small PV systems for private applications to residential markets and medium-sized PV systems for commercial application. Utility clients are offered large-scale PV power plants in addition to grid service and monitoring functions.

