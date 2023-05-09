SLOFF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Solstad Offshore ASA (SLOFF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Solstad Offshore ASA to post earnings of -NOK3.64 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK1.44 billion. Last quarter, Solstad Offshore ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK6.03 on estimates of -NOK2.09. The stock fell by -7.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SLOFF stock has fallen by -58.06%.

About Solstad Offshore ASA

Solstad Offshore ASA is an owner and operator of offshore service vessels, offering maritime services to the petroleum and renewable energy industries.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.