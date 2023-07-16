Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class C (SEBC) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class C (SEBC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class C to post earnings of SEK3.99 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK18.78 billion. Last quarter, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class C beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK4.42 on estimates of SEK3.59. The stock fell by -1.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SEBC stock has risen by 8.36%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class C

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is a Swedish universal bank with a strong focus on the corporate lending sector. The bank operates in the Nordics, the Baltics, Germany, and the United Kingdom but derives the majority of its operating profits from Sweden. SEB specializes in corporate lending, particularly to large corporations. Additionally, it serves about 2,300 large midcorporate and multinational companies, 700 financial institutions, and about 400,000 small and medium-size enterprises. It also serves about 4 million private customers in Sweden and the Baltics. The bank offers asset management, life insurance, and to a lesser extent private banking services to its clients.

