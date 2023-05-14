SINGF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Singapore Airlines (SINGF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Singapore Airlines to post earnings of S$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at S$4.87 billion. Last quarter, Singapore Airlines beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of S$0.21 on estimates of S$0.09. The stock fell by -1.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SINGF stock has risen by 9.73%.

Is Singapore Airlines Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SINGF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $4.47, implying upside potential of 0.34% from current levels.

SINGF shares have gained about 14.23% in the past six months.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, SIAEC, and Others. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets. The SilkAir segment covers passenger air transportation under the SilkAir brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving regional markets. The Budget Aviation segment provides passenger air transportation under the Scoot brand with a focus on the lowcost passenger segment. The SIAEC segment provides airframe maintenance and overhaul services, line maintenance, technical ground handling services and fleet management. The company was founded on January 28, 1972 and is headquartered in Singapore.

