Silvercrest Metals (SILV) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Silvercrest Metals (SILV) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Metals to post earnings of $0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $40.55 million. Last quarter, Silvercrest Metals beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.01. The stock rose by 9.60% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SILV stock has risen by 15.92%.

Is Silvercrest Metals Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SILV stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $9.03, implying upside potential of 29.18% from current levels.

SILV shares have gained about 16.50% in the past six months.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

