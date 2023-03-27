Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sigma Additive Solutions to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $336 thousand. Last quarter, Sigma Additive Solutions missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.22 on estimates of -$0.20. The stock rose by 2.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SASI stock has risen by 13.95%.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a software company, which engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. It operates under the PrintRite3D brand, a developer of software for commercial firms seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

