SIFY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sify Technologies Limited to post earnings of 0.82 INR per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at 10.43 billion INR. Last quarter, Sify Technologies Limited beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of 1.64 INR on estimates of 1.64 INR.

Year-to-date, SIFY stock has risen by 16.64%.

About Sify Technologies Limited

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

