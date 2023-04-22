SI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corp. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $28.75 million. Last quarter, Silvergate Capital Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.48 on estimates of $0.66. The stock rose by 0.98% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SI stock has fallen by -91.20%.

Is Silvergate Capital Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SI stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $11.67, implying upside potential of 667.76% from current levels.

SI shares have lost about -97.18% in the past six months.

About Silvergate Capital Corp.

Silvergate Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and loan services. It focuses on the financial infrastructure solutions and services for participants in the nascent and digital currency industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.