SHCAY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Sharp Corporation (SHCAY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sharp Corporation to post earnings of $0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.45 billion. Last quarter, Sharp Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of -$0.00. The stock rose by 0.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SHCAY stock has fallen by -0.55%.

About Sharp Corporation

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit. The Smart Business Solutions segment covers the POS systems, electronic cash registers, commercial projectors, information displays, digital MFPs (multi-function printers), options and consumables, software, FA equipment, and ultrasonic cleaners. The IoT Electronics Devices segment handles the camera modules, camera module production facilities, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, CCD/CMOS sensors, laser diodes, and automotive cameras. The Advance Display Systems segment comprises of LCD color televisions, Blu-ray Disc recorders, indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) LCD modules, continuous grain (CG) Silicon LCD modules, and amorphous silicon LCD modules. The company was founded by Tokuji Hayakawa on September 15, 1912 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

