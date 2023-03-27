Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sharecare, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $120.25 million. Last quarter, Sharecare, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.01 on estimates of -$0.03. The stock rose by 16.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SHCR stock has risen by 33.33%.

About Sharecare, Inc.

