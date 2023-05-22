SGHC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Super Group (Sghc) Limited (SGHC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Super Group (Sghc) Limited to post earnings of EUR0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR329.1 million. Last quarter, Super Group (Sghc) Limited beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.10 on estimates of EUR0.06. The stock rose by 4.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SGHC stock has risen by 16.88%.

Is Super Group (Sghc) Limited Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SGHC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $5.00, implying upside potential of 36.24% from current levels.

SGHC shares have lost about -0.81% in the past six months.

About Super Group (Sghc) Limited

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

