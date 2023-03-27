Sg Blocks (SGBX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sg Blocks (SGBX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sg Blocks to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.55 million. Last quarter, Sg Blocks missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.18 on estimates of -$0.11. The stock fell by -13.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SGBX stock has fallen by -43.89%.

About Sg Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. The company was founded on December 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

