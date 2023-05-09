SFTBY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Softbank Corp. (SFTBY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Softbank Corp. to post earnings of $1.30 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $13.09 billion. Last quarter, Softbank Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.93 on estimates of $0.07. The stock fell by -2.96% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SFTBY stock has fallen by -10.58%.

About Softbank Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, Arm, SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund, and Brightstar. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Sprint segment provides mobile communication services in the United States. The Yahoo Japan segment engages in the business of Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership services. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices, and sells personal computer (PC) software, peripherals, and mobile accessories in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment provides mobile telecommunications services, sales of mobile handsets, and fixed-line telecommunications services. The The Brightstar segment provides, through Brightstar, distribution of mobile devices overseas. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

