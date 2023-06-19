SEV Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Sono Group Nv (SEV) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/21/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sono Group Nv to post earnings of -€0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €2.4 million. Last quarter, Sono Group Nv missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -€0.50 on estimates of -€0.32. The stock fell by -5.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SEV stock has fallen by -65.59%.

About Sono Group Nv

Sono Group NV is engaged in the field of solar-powered electric mobility. It is involved in the process of developing and commercializing a solar technology that would allow every vehicle to benefit from solar power. The company is also involved in process of starting to license and sell its solar technology to other manufacturers for different use cases, such as buses, trucks, camper vans, trains, and even boats, to accelerate the transition towards sustainable transportation.

