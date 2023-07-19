SEOAY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stora Enso OYJ to post earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.94 billion. Last quarter, Stora Enso OYJ missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.25 on estimates of $0.29. The stock fell by -1.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SEOAY stock has fallen by -5.04%.

Is Stora Enso OYJ Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SEOAY stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.45, implying upside potential of 12.89% from current levels.

SEOAY shares have lost about -10.61% in the past six months.

About Stora Enso OYJ

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling. The Biomaterials division offers a variety of pulp grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue, textile and hygiene product producers. The Wood division provides versatile wood-based solutions for building and housing. The Paper division provides paper solutions for print media and office use. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.