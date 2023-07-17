SEIC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

SEI Investments (SEIC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $479.22 million. Last quarter, SEI Investments missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.79 on estimates of $0.82. The stock fell by -0.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SEIC stock has risen by 6.41%.

Is SEI Investments Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SEIC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $64.33, implying upside potential of 4.45% from current levels.

SEIC shares have gained about 0.29% in the past six months.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provision of investment management programs to ultra-high-net-worth families residing in the United States, developing internet-based investment services and advice platforms, entering new markets and conducting other research and development activities. The company was founded by Alfred P. West, Jr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Oaks, PA.

