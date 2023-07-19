Sedana Medical AB (7D2A) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sedana Medical AB (7D2A) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sedana Medical AB to post earnings of -SEK0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK38.15 million. Last quarter, Sedana Medical AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.16 on estimates of -SEK0.22. The stock rose by 8.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 7D2A stock has risen by 14.73%.

About Sedana Medical AB

Sedana Medical AB is a Sweden based medical technology company. It’s Anaesthetic Conserving Device (AnaConDa) is an anaesthetic delivery system developed for the administration of volatile anaesthetics such as isoflurane or sevoflurane to invasively ventilated patients. AnaConDa is a small device that is inserted in the breathing circuit between the ET-Tube and the Y-piece. The product range of the group is AnaConDa, AnaConDa-S, AnaConDa syringe, FlurAbsorb-S, FlurAbsorb accessory kit, Nafion line, and others. The company operates in Sweden, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and France, out of which Germany accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.