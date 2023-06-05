SeaChange International (SEAC) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

SeaChange International (SEAC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SeaChange International to post earnings of -$0.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.6 million. Last quarter, SeaChange International beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.60 on estimates of -$0.40. The stock rose by 14.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SEAC stock has fallen by -11.78%.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of transformative multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, and professional services, maintenance and support. It sells its products to operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and broadcasters. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

