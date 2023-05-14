SE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Sea Ltd (SE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sea Ltd to post earnings of $0.68 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.06 billion. Last quarter, Sea Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.01 on estimates of -$0.64. The stock rose by 21.84% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SE stock has risen by 60.00%.

Is Sea Ltd Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $104.36, implying upside potential of 23.11% from current levels.

SE shares have gained about 85.09% in the past six months.

About Sea Ltd

Founded in 2009, Singapore-based Sea Limited is an internet and mobile platform company, which provides provides online personal computer and mobile digital content, e-commerce, gaming services and payment platforms. The company operates through three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively.

