SDVKY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Sandvik AB (SDVKY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sandvik AB to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.89 billion. Last quarter, Sandvik AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.30 on estimates of $0.30. The stock fell by -4.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SDVKY stock has risen by 11.35%.

About Sandvik AB

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining, Sandvik Materials & Rock Technology, and Sandvik Materials Technology. The Sandvik Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology segment supplies equipment and tools and provides service and technical solutions for the mining industry. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces advanced stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip and metal powder. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

