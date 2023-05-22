SCVL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $287.57 million. Last quarter, Shoe Carnival missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.79 on estimates of $0.80. The stock rose by 6.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SCVL stock has fallen by -5.99%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

