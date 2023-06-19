SCS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Steelcase (SCS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/21/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $719.23 million. Last quarter, Steelcase beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.19 on estimates of $0.11. The stock rose by 5.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SCS stock has risen by 5.29%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase, Inc. engages in the provision of furnishing solutions, and architecture, furniture, and technology products. It operates through following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Others. The Americas segment serves customers in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America. The EMEA segment serves customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa primarily under the Steelcase and Coalesse brands. The Other segment includes Asia Pacific, Designtex, and PolyVision. The company was founded by Peter Martin Wege, Walter D. Idema, and David Hunting on March 14, 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.