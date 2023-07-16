SCHW Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Charles Schwab Corp. to post earnings of $0.71 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.63 billion. Last quarter, Charles Schwab Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.93 on estimates of $0.90. The stock rose by 3.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SCHW stock has fallen by -29.12%.

Is Charles Schwab Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SCHW stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $65.63, implying upside potential of 12.15% from current levels.

SCHW shares have lost about -28.88% in the past six months.

About Charles Schwab Corp.

Founded in 1986, The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It primarily operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

