SaveLend Group AB (70D) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

SaveLend Group AB (70D) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SaveLend Group AB to post earnings of SEK0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK45.3 million. Last quarter, SaveLend Group AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.06 on estimates of -SEK0.10. The stock rose by 4.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 70D stock has fallen by -7.11%.

About SaveLend Group AB

SaveLend Group AB is fintech company engaged in the peer-to-peer lending segment.

