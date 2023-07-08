SAR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Saratoga Investment (SAR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.85 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $31.44 million. Last quarter, Saratoga Investment beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.98 on estimates of $0.80. The stock rose by 0.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SAR stock has risen by 13.44%.

Is Saratoga Investment Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SAR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $27.17, implying downside potential of -0.95% from current levels.

SAR shares have gained about 7.91% in the past six months.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

