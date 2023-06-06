SAP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Saputo Inc. (SAP) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Saputo Inc. to post earnings of C$0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$4.4 billion. Last quarter, Saputo Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.53 on estimates of C$0.47. The stock rose by 5.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SAP stock has risen by 5.28%.

Is Saputo Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SAP stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$45.25, implying upside potential of 28.88% from current levels.

SAP shares have gained about 5.82% in the past six months.

About Saputo Inc.

Saputo is a dairy processor and cheese producer that operates in Canada, the U.S., Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Australia and sells products in more than 50 countries. It is one of the top three cheese producers in the U.S. (48% of revenue) and one of the largest cheese manufacturers in Canada (27% of revenue). The company’s brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Frigo, and Stella. Roughly half of Saputo’s sales are to retail customers, but the firm also sells its products to food service (34% of sales) and industrial (17% of sales) clients.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.