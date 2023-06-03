SAIC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/05/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Corp. to post earnings of $1.84 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.96 billion. Last quarter, Science Applications International Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.04 on estimates of $1.66. The stock rose by 2.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SAIC stock has fallen by -7.92%.

Is Science Applications International Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SAIC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $113.33, implying upside potential of 11.71% from current levels.

SAIC shares have lost about -6.51% in the past six months.

About Science Applications International Corp.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

