Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. (SGCFF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. (SGCFF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. to post earnings of C$0.31 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$885.75 million. Last quarter, Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.24 on estimates of C$0.19. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SGCFF stock has fallen by -37.39%.

Is Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SGCFF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $6.16, implying upside potential of 71.11% from current levels.

SGCFF shares have lost about -25.26% in the past six months.

About Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, annuities, pension administration, banking, and investment management. Sagicor operates through the following three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life USA, and Sagicor Life. Geographically, the firm operates in Jamaica, the United States, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and other countries in the Caribbean.

