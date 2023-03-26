Sab Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sab Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sab Biotherapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.5 million. Last quarter, Sab Biotherapeutics, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.16 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock fell by -15.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SABS stock has fallen by -23.40%.

About Sab Biotherapeutics, Inc.

