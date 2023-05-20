RYAAY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Ryanair (RYAAY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/22/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of -$1.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.97 billion. Last quarter, Ryanair beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.16 on estimates of $1.13. The stock fell by -4.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RYAAY stock has risen by 34.58%.

About Ryanair

Ireland-based Ryanair Holdings Plc is a low-cost airline company. It provides scheduled passenger airline services, internet, and other related services to third parties across a European route network. It also offers various ancillary services, and other activities connected with its core air passenger service, as well as non-flight scheduled services, internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

