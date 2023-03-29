Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rubicon Organics to post earnings of -C$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$10.5 million. Last quarter, Rubicon Organics beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.04 on estimates of -C$0.02. The stock rose by 3.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ROMJF stock has fallen by -16.73%.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

