RRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Range Resources (RRC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.81 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $786.84 million. Last quarter, Range Resources beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.30 on estimates of $1.20. The stock rose by 4.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RRC stock has risen by 2.25%.

Is Range Resources Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RRC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $31.00, implying upside potential of 21.57% from current levels.

RRC shares have lost about -0.74% in the past six months.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

