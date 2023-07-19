Roper Technologies (ROP) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Roper Technologies (ROP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.99 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.5 billion. Last quarter, Roper Technologies beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.90 on estimates of $3.85. The stock rose by 5.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ROP stock has risen by 11.64%.

Is Roper Technologies Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ROP stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $505.18, implying upside potential of 5.20% from current levels.

ROP shares have gained about 11.44% in the past six months.

About Roper Technologies

Incorporated in 1981 and based in Florida, Roper Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

