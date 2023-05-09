RNWEF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Rec Silicon (RNWEF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rec Silicon to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $25.57 million. Last quarter, Rec Silicon missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.04. The stock rose by 14.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RNWEF stock has risen by 2.29%.

About Rec Silicon

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

