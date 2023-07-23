RNST Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Renasant (RNST) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $171.18 million. Last quarter, Renasant beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.82 on estimates of $0.81. The stock rose by 1.30% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RNST stock has fallen by -20.25%.

Is Renasant Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RNST stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $31.67, implying upside potential of 7.21% from current levels.

RNST shares have lost about -16.88% in the past six months.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services through its the Renasant Bank. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

