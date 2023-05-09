RKDA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc. to post earnings of -$6.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.4 million. Last quarter, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$6.31 on estimates of -$6.80. The stock fell by -5.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RKDA stock has fallen by -40.87%.

Is Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RKDA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $19.00, implying upside potential of 196.41% from current levels.

RKDA shares have lost about -48.39% in the past six months.

About Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

