Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Richelieu Hardware (RCH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Richelieu Hardware to post earnings of C$0.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$467.8 million. Last quarter, Richelieu Hardware beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.40 on estimates of C$0.39. The stock rose by 1.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RCH stock has risen by 16.62%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

