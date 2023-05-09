RGLS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. Last quarter, Regulus Therapeutics Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.40 on estimates of -$0.51. The stock fell by -8.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RGLS stock has risen by 0.66%.

About Regulus Therapeutics Inc

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

