RFIL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Rf Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/14/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rf Industries, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $20.19 million. Last quarter, Rf Industries, Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.00 on estimates of $0.10. The stock fell by -8.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RFIL stock has fallen by -10.96%.

About Rf Industries, Ltd.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets. The Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segment offers custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, electromechanical wiring harnesses for applications in a set of end markets. The company was founded by Howard F. Hill on November 1, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

