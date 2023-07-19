RF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Corp. to post earnings of $0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.95 billion. Last quarter, Regions Financial Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.65. The stock fell by -2.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RF stock has fallen by -6.96%.

Is Regions Financial Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.50, implying upside potential of 9.47% from current levels.

RF shares have lost about -7.53% in the past six months.

About Regions Financial Corp.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

