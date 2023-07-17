Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. to post earnings of $0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $196.92 million. Last quarter, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.30 on estimates of $0.22. The stock rose by 0.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, REXR stock has risen by 1.97%.

Is Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for REXR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $59.17, implying upside potential of 7.70% from current levels.

REXR shares have lost about -4.87% in the past six months.

About Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

