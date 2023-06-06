REV Group (REVG) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

REV Group (REVG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $580.47 million. Last quarter, REV Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.12 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock rose by 2.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, REVG stock has fallen by -14.00%.

Is REV Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for REVG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $13.63, implying upside potential of 26.09% from current levels.

REVG shares have lost about -20.46% in the past six months.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, Recreation, and Corporate and Other. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products. The Commercial segment involves in transit and shuttle buses, type A school buses, mobility vans, sweepers, and terminal trucks. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate office expenses, stock-based compensation, results of insignificant operations, intersegment eliminations, income and expenses. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

