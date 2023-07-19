Resurs Holding AB (0RFP) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Resurs Holding AB (0RFP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Resurs Holding AB to post earnings of SEK0.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK846 million. Last quarter, Resurs Holding AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.83 on estimates of SEK0.98. The stock fell by -10.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0RFP stock has fallen by -8.88%.

About Resurs Holding AB

Resurs Holding AB provides retail financial services. The company offers payment and loyalty solutions for chain stores and e-commerce companies across the Nordic region. It offers unsecured loans to consumers wishing to finance investments in their home, travels or other consumer goods. Resurs also provides non-life insurance under the Solid Forsakring brand. The company’s business segments are Payment Solutions, Consumer Loans and Insurance products. It operates its business in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway. The majority of the company’s revenue comes from Sweden.

