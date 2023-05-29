Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $33.75 million. Last quarter, Reservoir Media, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of $0.06. The stock fell by -1.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RSVR stock has risen by 7.80%.

About Reservoir Media, Inc.

