Rent The Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Rent The Runway, Inc. (RENT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rent The Runway, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $73.09 million. Last quarter, Rent The Runway, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.40 on estimates of -$0.51. The stock fell by -4.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RENT stock has fallen by -28.47%.

Is Rent The Runway, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RENT stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $4.92, implying upside potential of 133.18% from current levels.

RENT shares have gained about 56.30% in the past six months.

About Rent The Runway, Inc.

Rent the Runway Inc is an e-commerce platform that allows users to rent, subscribe, or buy designer apparel and accessories.

