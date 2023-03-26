Renesola LTD (SOL) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Renesola LTD (SOL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Renesola LTD to post earnings of $0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $46.9 million. Last quarter, Renesola LTD beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.04. The stock rose by 16.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SOL stock has fallen by -6.21%.

Is Renesola LTD Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SOL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.75, implying upside potential of 163.48% from current levels.

SOL shares have lost about -19.21% in the past six months.

About Renesola LTD

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

