RELL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Richardson Electronics (RELL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of $0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $61.5 million. Last quarter, Richardson Electronics beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.44 on estimates of $0.38. The stock fell by -15.52% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RELL stock has fallen by -29.54%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure. The Canvys segment offers customized display solutions serving the corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturers markets. The Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes replacement parts for the healthcare market including hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded on May 31, 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, IL.

