Rekor Systems (REKR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Rekor Systems (REKR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rekor Systems to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.42 million. Last quarter, Rekor Systems missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.90 on estimates of -$0.27. The stock rose by 3.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, REKR stock has fallen by -6.08%.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of products and services to both government and private sector clients, with an emphasis on public safety, risk management, and workforce solutions. It also offers staffing services primarily in the aerospace and aviation industries. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.