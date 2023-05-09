Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (0KBS) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (0KBS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA to post earnings of EUR0.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR551.45 million. Last quarter, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.35 on estimates of EUR0.49. The stock fell by -1.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0KBS stock has risen by 8.16%.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA

Recordati SpA is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on specialty pharmaceuticals. The company produces and promotes medicines globally that focus on primary-care therapies and rare diseases. Recordati uses strategic partnerships as part of its long-term growth strategy. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is generated in Italy, followed by France and Germany. Recordati reports two operating segments: specialty and primary care and rare diseases. The bulk of the company’s profit is derived from its specialty and primary care segment, which includes the production of active ingredients.

